Shoreview Park Playground closed June 26-27, 2023 for maintenance work

Playground at Shoreview Park will close for maintenance two days in July

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The playground at Shoreview Park will be closed June 26 and 27, 2023 while maintenance crews from Shoreline recoat the surface. The playground at Shoreview Park will be closed June 26 and 27, 2023 while maintenance crews from Shoreline recoat the surface.





This is part of the regular maintenance work for playgrounds and ensures the long life of the rubber pad underneath.





Please do not use the playground equipment or walk on the rubber surface until we have removed the closed signs.

The new coating needs time to cure before it can be used.







