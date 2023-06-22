Shoreview Park Playground closed June 26-27, 2023 for maintenance work

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Playground at Shoreview Park will close for maintenance two days in July
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The playground at Shoreview Park will be closed June 26 and 27, 2023 while maintenance crews from Shoreline recoat the surface. 

This is part of the regular maintenance work for playgrounds and ensures the long life of the rubber pad underneath.  

Please do not use the playground equipment or walk on the rubber surface until we have removed the closed signs. 
The new coating needs time to cure before it can be used. 


Posted by DKH at 2:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  