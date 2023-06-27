Shoreline resident earns Master's degree from Northern Illinois University
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Included among the graduates was Maren Fraser of Shoreline who earned a Master of Public Health in Public Health - Health Promotion.
Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university.
Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.
0 comments:
Post a Comment