Shoreline resident earns Master's degree from Northern Illinois University

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

DeKALB, Ill. (June 27, 2023) - Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May.

Included among the graduates was Maren Fraser of Shoreline who earned a Master of Public Health in Public Health - Health Promotion.

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university. 

Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.


Posted by DKH at 11:03 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  