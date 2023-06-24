FREE LFP Yoga Summer Stretch Series in the park
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, LFP WA 98155.
Saturday mornings July 8 through August 12, 2023 from 9:00am – 10:00am.
Each week will feature a different local instructor teaching a different style of yoga!
All classes are open to all community members at any level.
Never done yoga? No problem. Come try something new while meeting new friends! Bring a yoga mat, a friend, your own hydration, and have some fun!
Facebook Event Page Here!
