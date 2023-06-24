FREE LFP Yoga Summer Stretch Series in the park

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Join with neighbors and friends to celebrate summer, for a weekly Yoga in the Park, Summer Stretch Series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, LFP WA 98155

Saturday mornings July 8 through August 12, 2023 from 9:00am – 10:00am.
 
Each week will feature a different local instructor teaching a different style of yoga! 

All classes are open to all community members at any level.

Never done yoga? No problem. Come try something new while meeting new friends! Bring a yoga mat, a friend, your own hydration, and have some fun!

