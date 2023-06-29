Court keeps protective order in place for 32nd District lawmaker Rep. Lauren Davis

“I have a deep sense of relief after an arduous, nearly two-year legal battle,” Davis said.

“More than anything, I am incredibly heartened by what this decision means for other survivors. The act of seeking a protection order is so frequently a precursor to domestic homicide that it has a name – ‘retaliation violence’.”

In addition, he was required for one year to wear an ankle bracelet with GPS monitoring alerting authorities and Davis via a phone app if he violated those conditions. Last month, the requirement was renewed for a second year because he had violated the order.Arledge sued, arguing a trial court abused its discretion in issuing the protective order and violated his constitutional rights in requiring around-the-clock electronic GPS monitoring. A three-member Division I Court of Appeals panel disagreed on both points.David Donnan, Arledge’s attorney, said, “Obviously we are disappointed in the result.”A decision on whether to appeal Monday’s decision hasn’t been made, he said, noting he is still reviewing the ruling’s detailed analysis.