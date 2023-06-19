Local Students earn degrees from George Fox University

Monday, June 19, 2023

George Fox University
NEWBERG, ORE. (June 16, 2023) – Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April of 2023.

The following students earned degrees:
 
HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE

Seattle 
  • Makenna Coffee, master of social work
Shoreline 
  • Zinash Strawn, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies
George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.


