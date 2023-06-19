Local Students earn degrees from George Fox University
Monday, June 19, 2023
|George Fox University
The following students earned degrees:
HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE
Seattle
- Makenna Coffee, master of social work
Shoreline
George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.
- Zinash Strawn, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies
