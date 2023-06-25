HomeTechHacker: 6 Online Shopping Tools You Should Be Using





Here are seven online shopping tools you should be using.





Buy Nearby



is a Chrome extension that shows you local businesses selling the items you’re looking at on sites like Amazon and eBay. It will actually use markers on Google maps to show where the items are located.



ReviewMeta is a free tool that analyzes Amazon product reviews and tells you how reliable they are. It will identify some of the shady business that goes on with Amazon reviews and even gives you an adjusted review rating after filtering out some of the more unreliable and suspicious reviews.





ReviewMeta is a free tool that analyzes Amazon product reviews and tells you how reliable they are. It will identify some of the shady business that goes on with Amazon reviews and even gives you an adjusted review rating after filtering out some of the more unreliable and suspicious reviews.





ReviewMeta is available as a Chrome, Firefox, and Edge extension.





CNET Shopping (formally InvisibleHand)



CNET Shopping, formerly known as InvisibleHand, is a great comparison shopping Chrome extension. While browsing products on the web, CNET Shopping will show you how much that product costs at other popular online stores such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Never overpay again!



CNET Shopping is available as a Chrome, Firefox, and Edge extension.





OneCart



Do you have wishlists at Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, and other retailers? Do you hate having to go to different sites to see what is on each list? That’s where OneCart comes in. OneCart works with all the major online shops to allow you to create a universal wishlist that isn’t limited to an individual site. When you look at items in your wishlist, you can see what the price is at each of the retailers that carry them. You can also organize the items on your wishlist into folders.



OneCart is available as a Chrome, Firefox, and Edge extension.





PackageRadar



Keeping track of all the shipping tracking can be overwhelming when you do a lot of online shopping. This is especially true if you shop at a lot of different stores.





The Package Radar website or app can take all of your shipping information and keep it in an easy-to-read dashboard. It supports all the major tracking services around the world. One less online shopping headache to deal with!





Two-Factor Authentication



If you are doing a lot of shopping online, you should be using two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever possible. I've previously written about why 2FA is important and which 2FA methods are best





But I’ll say here, try to use some form of 2FA with all your accounts if it is offered. If you’re online a lot, you are more susceptible to cybercriminals and should take precautions.



If you're doing a lot of online shopping, you owe it to yourself to use tools to save money, shop securely, and shop more efficiently. Try out some of these tools to improve your online shopping experiences.





Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com, a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.















There are tools you can use to save money, shop more securely, better organize your shopping lists, and more.