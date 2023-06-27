Cantwell, Murray announce $1.2 billion federal investment in WA broadband infrastructure

“The COVID pandemic laid bare just how crucial fast and affordable internet access is for all Washingtonians. But for more than a quarter of a million households in the State of Washington, broadband remains inaccessible,” Sen. Cantwell said.

“This major new broadband investment will help ensure that more Washingtonians – from patients booking a telehealth appointment, to students filing an assignment, to small business owners connecting with customers – are able to fully participate in our 21st Century economy.”





"It’s great to see funding we passed in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law getting out the door to bring Washington state one big step closer to guaranteeing reliable access to high-speed internet for everyone.”

The State of Washington received the tenth highest allocation in BEAD funding. Although Washington state is among the highest-ranked states for overall broadband subscription rates, the



Across the United States, nearly 8.5 million locations lack access to high-speed internet service, and millions more struggle with limited or unreliable internet options. The State of Washington received the tenth highest allocation in BEAD funding. Although Washington state is among the highest-ranked states for overall broadband subscription rates, the WSBO reports that 9% of households in the state lack a broadband internet subscription, which translates to roughly 264,000 Washington state households.Across the United States, nearly 8.5 million locations lack access to high-speed internet service, and millions more struggle with limited or unreliable internet options.





Last year, the Biden Administration launched the Internet for All initiative with $65 billion from the BIL and $25 billion from the American Rescue Plan, and several other high-speed internet programs.



Both senators are longtime champions of expanding broadband access to communities nationwide.





The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included Sen. Murray’s Digital Equity Act to help close the digital divide by funding activities that provide individuals and communities with the skills and technologies necessary to take full advantage of internet connection.





Additionally, as a lead author of the American Rescue Plan, Sen. Murray worked to include $7 billion in emergency E-Rate funding in the legislation for schools and libraries to cover the costs of equipment and broadband connections for students, staff, and patrons — and she repeatedly pushed the FCC to take action to help close the homework gap during the pandemic.







The new program, which is administered by the Department of Commerce, is providing a block grant to the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO), which will determine how to invest the allocation within the state.Sen. Murray said “This is the biggest investment ever in high-speed internet access and digital inclusion in Washington and it’s going to create meaningful opportunities for families and small businesses in every part of our state, all while creating good-paying jobs and connecting communities.