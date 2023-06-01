Low-Tide Beach Explorations scheduled for Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Families examine life in tide pools at RB Saltwater Park
Photo by s cho

Low-Tide Beach Explorations have again been scheduled for Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline WA 98177 June 3 through August 3, 2023

Explore and investigate the fascinating world of marine beaches at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park during low tides. 

See sea stars, crabs, and other creatures who live in the Salish Sea. Join volunteer beach naturalists for these fun, free, and informative beach walks. 

Dress for variable weather and consider wearing waterproof footwear.



