Jobs: City of Shoreline EH - Information Technology (IT) Administrative Assistant

Thursday, June 1, 2023

City of Shoreline
EH - Information Technology (IT) Administrative Assistant
Closing Date/Time: 6/21/2023 11:59 PM Pacific
Salary: $25.55 - $31.02 Hourly

DEFINITION
To perform a wide variety of technical and administrative duties in support of the Information Technology (IT) Division of Administrative Services Division (ASD); provide information and assistance to the staff; and to perform a variety of tasks to support the division in the effective delivery of Information Technology services.

