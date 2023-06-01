Jobs: City of Shoreline EH - Information Technology (IT) Administrative Assistant
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Closing Date/Time: 6/21/2023 11:59 PM Pacific
Salary: $25.55 - $31.02 Hourly
DEFINITION
To perform a wide variety of technical and administrative duties in support of the Information Technology (IT) Division of Administrative Services Division (ASD); provide information and assistance to the staff; and to perform a variety of tasks to support the division in the effective delivery of Information Technology services.
Job description and application
