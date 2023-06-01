Jobs: WSDOT Environmental Compliance Lead (TPS4)

Thursday, June 1, 2023

WSDOT
Environmental Compliance Lead (TPS4)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,096 - $100,964 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 4 to serve as the Environmental Compliance Lead in Shoreline, WA. 

This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This position will also act as the contracting subject matter expert (SME) for all construction programs and projects within WSDOT Northwest Region (NWR).

Job description and application



