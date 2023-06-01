What the Bible REALLY Says: Removing the Sting of LGBTQ “Clobber Verses” - Pride Sunday seminar June 4, 2023

What the Bible REALLY Says: Removing the Sting of LGBTQ “Clobber Verses”Saint Dunstan's Sunday Seminar June 4, 2023 at 11:45am





We’ll be sharing a lot of the context arguments, translation issues and scholarship around these passages to show that you can love the Bible and LGBTQ+ people.









At Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline Washington, our vision statement is “On Earth as it is in Heaven where All are Welcome, All are Fed, and All are Loved.”In 2023 we see that our LGBTQ+ siblings are still being attacked in the name of our religion. We pray for those responsible for these attacks, that they may come to see the error of their ways and the pain that they are causing in that misguided crusade.However, we also firmly stand with our LGBTQ+ siblings, and because the other message is loud we also must take time to loudly proclaim what we believe to be the Gospel. That God created and loves EVERYONE, when we say All are Welcome, Fed, and Loved we mean ALL.This event will be lead by Victoria EH Johnson and Ves Pacher. Both are young queer leaders at Saint Dunstan’s that are going to be leading a discussion about the passages of the Bible that are used to tell LGBTQ+ people that they need to change who God made them to be.