SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour this weekend May 6-7, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour is an event where you can meet northern King County artists, check out their creative workspaces, see works-in-progress and purchase artwork. 

The 2023 event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 6th and 7th from 12pm - 5pm each day. 


The event is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to tour between the artists’ studio spaces, which are located in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and the northernmost reaches of north Seattle.

The mission of SPOTLIGHT NORTH is to bolster the arts in northern King County by celebrating our local contemporary visual artists and by making art more accessible to a broader audience, closer to home.

This year’s featured artists include: Anna Wetzel Artz, Gala Bent, Zack Bent, Laura Brodax, Elizabeth Copland, Tim Cross, Jennifer Fernandez, Maggie Jiang, Cameron Anne Mason, Carol Milne, Sonja Peterson and Ellen Ramsey.

﻿These artists will be opening the doors to their studios and offering windows into their creative practices. They work across a variety of media including painting, printmaking, drawing, collage, sculpture and ceramics. Visitors will be able to engage with the artists in discussion about their inspiration, creative process, tools, materials and completed work.

For questions contact spotlightnorthstudiotour@gmail.com.

Thank you to our sponsors: City of Shoreline, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Port of Seattle, Cori Whitaker Homes and ShoreLake Arts.


