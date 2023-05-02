Monthly Prayer Lab Wednesday at Saint Dunstan's: Writing your own psalm



Wednesday May 3rd at 6:45pm at Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church join us for our Monthly Prayer Lab. This time we will be learning from our "resident reluctant mystic" how to write a Psalm.





Psalms are a form of prayers where the author brings what they are dealing with to God. Anyone and everyone can write a Psalm as a way to put to paper the feelings that they are struggling with.





Come and join us as we work together to learn how to bring happy feelings, difficult feelings, and everything in between to God in the form of a Psalm.





Paper and pens provided, but if you have a Bible please bring your own. We have extras for those who do not have one, but the more copies the better.









At Saint Dunstan’s all are welcome, all are fed and all are loved!









