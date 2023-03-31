Phillippa Kassover announces retirement from Lake Forest Park City Council

LFP Councilmember Phillippa Kassover

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park Dear friends and neighbors, Dear friends and neighbors,





I am very grateful for the ongoing support and encouragement of so many Lake Forest Park residents, local elected leaders, and regional organizations since I first announced my candidacy for the Lake Forest Park City Council eight years ago.





Thank you for your support and valuable input!



It has been my honor to serve and one of the most stimulating, fascinating, and worthwhile experiences of my life.





I have met so many talented public servants and passionate, engaged citizens who believe deeply in our democratic way of life, work every day to help make this a better place to live for all of us, and help care for our precious Northwest ecosystem.





It has truly been my privilege to work alongside them in these endeavors as we tackle the challenges before us.



It has been my special privilege to serve with a remarkable group of other LFP council members during the past eight years, all of whom have been generous with their time and talents, resolute and focused on the best interests of our city, and have served with exceptional civility and grace. No-one could ask for better colleagues!



However, it is now time for me to pass the torch and retire from public office to spend more time with my family who live close, and those who live far away.





I am making this as public an announcement as possible so that those in our community who have thought about how they might contribute or serve have the time to consult with family and friends to determine if local government might be their next step in life.



Filing week here in King County takes place May 15-19, followed by the primary election on August 1st, and the general election on November 7th. My term will end on December 31, 2023, and a new council member will begin on January 1, 2024.



The city of Lake Forest Park is blessed with a wealth of talented residents, and I am confident that our community will continue to be served by an exceptionally collegial and thoughtful council.





Sincerely,





Phillippa Kassover

Councilmember





