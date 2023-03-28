Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Manager – Transportation Engineer 3



WSDOT

Design Project Manager – Transportation Engineer 3

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$73,244 - $98,532 Annually





Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Design Project Manager in Shoreline, WA.





The Design Project Manager is responsible for delivering assigned projects within the allocated scope, schedule, and budget while leading and developing direct reports to become effective team members and future leaders at the WSDOT. The Design Project Manager highly impacts WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.











