Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Manager – Transportation Engineer 3

Tuesday, March 28, 2023


WSDOT
Design Project Manager – Transportation Engineer 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Design Project Manager in Shoreline, WA. 

The Design Project Manager is responsible for delivering assigned projects within the allocated scope, schedule, and budget while leading and developing direct reports to become effective team members and future leaders at the WSDOT. The Design Project Manager highly impacts WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.



Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  