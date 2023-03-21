Music to Mend the Soul - free concert Sunday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church 3pm

FREE Concert - Sunday, March 26, 3:00pm
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC
corner of 15th Ave. NW and NW Richmond Beach Road

Donations and Canned Food will be accepted in support of Northwest Harvest

Jordan Lorealis Wright and Luke Raffanti, both accomplished musicians, have enjoyed years of friendship and collaboration ranging from opera arias at a wine and chocolate bar to pop songs at a country club sorority birthday party.

They are excited to finally come together to perform a recital celebrating their love of their musical craft and the power it has to uplift. 

The program is a total smorgasbord:
  • Jordan: Selected poems of Emily Dickinson set by Copland; Selected songs by Franz Liszt; Opera arias by Dvorak (Rusalka's Song of the Moon) and Puccini (from Turandot)
  • Luke: Songs including work by Schubert, Dvorak, Faure, Donaudy (if he doesn't chicken out) (that's a note directly from Luke and not from Katie!); Piano solos by Liszt, Scriabin, Schumann, Debussy


