Boating safety class in Shoreline

Thursday, March 23, 2023

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Edmonds Flotilla 12 is to commence the public education program: 

BOATING SKILLS and SEAMANSHIP, Tuesday March 28, 2023 to Tuesday May 16, 2023. 

This comprehensive boater certificate course consists of eight core two hour lessons providing up-to-date knowledge for handling boats. 

Class room location: Chuck Olson Chevrolet, 17037 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Class hours 7-9pm. Textbook required. 

For further details email CGAUX130FL12@outlook.com or web search USCG Auxiliary “Take a Boating Safety Class”


