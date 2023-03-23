Boating safety class in Shoreline
Thursday, March 23, 2023
BOATING SKILLS and SEAMANSHIP, Tuesday March 28, 2023 to Tuesday May 16, 2023.
This comprehensive boater certificate course consists of eight core two hour lessons providing up-to-date knowledge for handling boats.
Class room location: Chuck Olson Chevrolet, 17037 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Class hours 7-9pm. Textbook required.
For further details email CGAUX130FL12@outlook.com or web search USCG Auxiliary “Take a Boating Safety Class”
