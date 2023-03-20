Sound Transit: Online open house about Stride bus rapid transit through April 8

Rendering of the Shoreline/Seattle 15th Ave NE westbound platform

Since releasing the Stride S3 Line 60% draft design plans in November 2022, the project team has worked to finalize the 60% designs.





Sound Transit also finalized the Stride S1 and S2 Line 60% designs. Learn about the latest designs and share your thoughts about construction between February 22 and April 8, 2023.









Stop by an in-person drop-in session



The project team is hosting in-person drop-in sessions for each city along the Stride S3 Line project corridor. We hope you will attend to learn about the latest designs. Subject matter experts will be present to answer questions. The online open house is available in English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese.









The S3 line segment along NE 145th St includes BRT stations at the Shoreline South/148th light rail station and on NE 145th Street at 15th Ave NE and 30th Ave NE.

There will also be roadway widening for bus lanes and new sidewalks westbound between 8th Ave NE and 6th Ave NE, and in both directions between approximately 12th Ave NE and 17th Ave NE. Sidewalk upgrades are also associated with the station located at 30th Ave NE.

Design refinements include: Roadway, driveway, and sidewalk/planting strip refinements to reduce property and tree impacts.

Utility design and relocation.

Design of stormwater management systems.

Pavement design and signage.





The dates and times for the in-person drop-in sessions are:

Seattle/Shoreline: Wednesday, March 22, from 3pm to 7pm at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Kenmore: March 28 from 4pm to 8pm at Kenmore City Hall 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028 If you have questions about the latest designs for Stride S1 and S2, please email





