April author events at Third Place Books

April 2023 EVENTS





Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.



Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



( ★ ) – denotes ticketed event

( ⁂ ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers

⁂ Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Elana K. Arnold and Martha Brockenbrough

Harriet Spies and To Catch a Thief

It’s a joint book launch! In Elana K. Arnold’s Harriet Spies, the unforgettable star of Just Harriet returns for another mystery on Marble Island. In Martha Brockenbrough’s latest middle grade novel, To Catch a Thief, a thief steals Urchin Beach’s precious dragonfly staff, which is the source of all its good fortune and the most important part of the upcoming Dragonfly Day Festival.



Monday, April 10 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Sisters in Crime Night

Hosted by Marty Wingate

We’re pleased to welcome this long-standing Lake Forest Park writing group, Sisters in Crime, for an evening of readings from group members. Readers will include Catherine Linka, Joyce Yarrow, Jeanne Matthews, Alice K. Boatwright, Cynthia Baxter (Cynthia Blair), Curt Colbert, and Kate B. Jackson.



★ ⁂ Thursday, April 13 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Angie Thomas with Christine Day

Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy

Internationally bestselling superstar author Angie Thomas makes her middle grade debut with the launch of a new fantasy trilogy inspired by African American history and folklore, a story that Rick Riordan calls "one of those rare books that will instantly become the best friend you didn’t know you needed." Christine Day, the author of I Can Make This Promise and The Sea in Winter, joins in conversation. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Monday, April 17 at 6:30pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Local Author Open Mic

Calling all local writers and poets! Come share your work and develop your craft with other local authors on the third Monday of every month. For consignment requests, see thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Susan Meissner with Kate Quinn

Only the Beautiful

Meissner’s latest historical novel is a heartrending story about a young mother’s fight to keep her daughter and the winds of fortune that tear them apart. Kate Quinn, author of The Diamond Eye, joins in conversation.

Thursday, April 20 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Jeannette Walls

Hang the Moon: A Novel

The author of the bestselling memoir The Glass Castle returns with a new novel, about an indomitable young woman in Virginia during Prohibition. You will fall in love with Sallie Kincaid, a feisty and fearless, terrified and damaged young woman who refuses to be corralled.



⁂ Saturday, April 22 at 11am ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Storytime with Katherine Roy

Making More: How Life Begins

Join us for storytime! Lucid, informed, and illuminated by beautiful paintings, Making More weaves a story that seamlessly explains life’s most fundamental process, answers children’s questions, and provides an essential tool for parents, caregivers, and educators.



Tuesday, April 25 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

David Nikki Crouse

Trouble Will Save You: Three Novellas

In these three deeply observed novellas, the award-winning author and director of the Creative Writing Program MFA at UW dramatizes the lives of women living in Interior Alaska. Each novella acts as an extended meditation on grief, loss, and the nature of imagination.



★ Wednesday, April 26 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Gretchen Rubin with Jon Mooallem

Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World

One of today's foremost observers of the condition of happiness, and host of the popular podcast Happier with Gretchen Rubin, discusses her layered story of discovery filled with profound insights and practical suggestions about how to heighten our senses and use our powers of perception to live richer lives. New York Times Magazine writer at large Jon Mooallem joins in conversation. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Thursday, April 27 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Tove Danovich with Kelly Jones

Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them

Since first domesticating the chicken thousands of years ago, humans have become exceptionally adept at raising them for food. Yet most people rarely interact with chickens or know much about them. Culture reporter Tove Danovich explores the lives of these quirky, mysterious birds. Kelly Jones, author of Unusual Chickens, joins in conversation.



Saturday, April 29 at 11am ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Storytime with Kobi Yamada

The popular children’s book author of many inspiring gift books—including Noticing, Feeling Grateful, Maybe, and Finding Muchness—joins us for a special Independent Bookstore Day reading and craft extravaganza for kids.



Saturday, April 29 (All locations)

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY!

Come celebrate your neighborhood bookstore at our favorite annual event! In addition to participating in the Seattle Bookstore Day Challenge, visit your favorite Third Place Books locale to win prizes, browse staff picks by local authors, and make your own TPB bookmark.



