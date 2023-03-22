Still an opportunity to get tickets for Bloom! - ShoreLake Arts Gala on Saturday
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Bloom! Cultivating Creativity
ShoreLake Arts' annual Gala
Saturday, March 25, 5:30 pm
Nile Golf and Country Club
Come party with ShoreLake Arts!
There's still a few days to get your tickets for Bloom! Cultivating Creativity, our annual Gala for the Arts, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Nile Golf Club to celebrate and support arts programming in our communities.
An evening of art, awards, fun games, community and a Live Auction.
Auction items include:
- Seahawks Season Tickets for Two
- Caribbean Vacation and 100,000 Alaska Airline Miles
- A Cultural Cornucopia - tickets to some of the best events around town
- Garden Design+
More Gala information
We look forward to seeing you on March 25!
