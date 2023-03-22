Still an opportunity to get tickets for Bloom! - ShoreLake Arts Gala on Saturday

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Bloom! Cultivating Creativity
ShoreLake Arts' annual Gala

Saturday, March 25, 5:30 pm
Nile Golf and Country Club

Come party with ShoreLake Arts!

There's still a few days to get your tickets for Bloom! Cultivating Creativity, our annual Gala for the Arts, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Nile Golf Club to celebrate and support arts programming in our communities.

An evening of art, awards, fun games, community and a Live Auction.

Auction items include:
  • Seahawks Season Tickets for Two
  • Caribbean Vacation and 100,000 Alaska Airline Miles
  • A Cultural Cornucopia - tickets to some of the best events around town
  • Garden Design+

More Gala information

We look forward to seeing you on March 25!



Posted by DKH at 12:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  