Shoreline Walks: Saturday April 1, 2023 Meridian Park to Darnell Park

Friday, March 24, 2023


The City of Shoreline resumes its Shoreline Walks on Saturday, April 1, 2023 with a walk from Meridian Park to Darnell Park.

The free community walking program "Shoreline Walks" is designed to help Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends), and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.

Walks explore neighborhoods, parks, and trails. Specifically designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free to the public.

No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and join the group on a walk. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome to join.

The April 1 Meridian Park to Darnell Park walk begins at 10:00am. In three miles and 1.5 hours participants will explore the Meridian Park neighborhood, including Meridian Park and Darnell Park along the Interurban Trail.

It is rated as Moderate with some steep hills.


For more details and to see the full schedule of Shoreline Walks, visit shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson at mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2600.



Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  