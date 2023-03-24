Shoreline Walks: Saturday April 1, 2023 Meridian Park to Darnell Park
Friday, March 24, 2023
The City of Shoreline resumes its Shoreline Walks on Saturday, April 1, 2023 with a walk from Meridian Park to Darnell Park.
The free community walking program "Shoreline Walks" is designed to help Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends), and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.
Walks explore neighborhoods, parks, and trails. Specifically designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free to the public.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and join the group on a walk. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome to join.
The April 1 Meridian Park to Darnell Park walk begins at 10:00am. In three miles and 1.5 hours participants will explore the Meridian Park neighborhood, including Meridian Park and Darnell Park along the Interurban Trail.
It is rated as Moderate with some steep hills.
Meet Leader Dan at the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline.
For more details and to see the full schedule of Shoreline Walks, visit shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson at mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2600.
