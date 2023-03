Destinations: Sizing up the First Frequent Flyers at the Museum of Flight

Henderson is the Curator of Dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta Canada. Inverse has described the Tyrrell as a museum that "boasts one of the greatest fossil collections on the planet." Henderson has been involved in the identification of two new dinosaur species, and he is a proponent of mixing art and science in the study of dinosaurs.Henderson's 2pm Museum program will focus on pterosaurs, the flying reptiles that evolved a fantastic variety of body shapes, sizes and lifestyles all over the world during the age of the dinosaurs. The presentation is free with Museum admission.