Destinations: Sizing up the First Frequent Flyers at the Museum of Flight
Friday, March 24, 2023
|Pterosaurs ruled the skies when dinosaurs ruled the land
Photo courtesy Museum of Flight
On Saturday March 25, 2023 paleontologist Don Henderson brings prehistoric flight to life during his presentation about the tireless pterosaurs who ruled the skies over 65 million years ago.
Henderson is the Curator of Dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta Canada. Inverse has described the Tyrrell as a museum that "boasts one of the greatest fossil collections on the planet." Henderson has been involved in the identification of two new dinosaur species, and he is a proponent of mixing art and science in the study of dinosaurs.
Henderson's 2pm Museum program will focus on pterosaurs, the flying reptiles that evolved a fantastic variety of body shapes, sizes and lifestyles all over the world during the age of the dinosaurs. The presentation is free with Museum admission.
The Museum of Flight is located at 9404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle WA 98108
