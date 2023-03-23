Starbucks workers protest and strike

SEATTLE, WA – The day before Starbucks' annual shareholder meeting, and introduction of the new CEO after Howard Schultz resigned two weeks early, Starbucks workers protested in front of company headquarters in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.

“Starbucks baristas like me are the ones who keep our stores running. We remember our customers’ regular orders, make the lattes, clean up spills, and are often the bright spot of our customers’ days.

"We are the heart and soul of Starbucks,” said Sarah Pappin, a Seattle Starbucks worker and member of Starbucks Workers United. “Starbucks should respect our right to organize and meet us at the bargaining table. We are Starbucks, and we deserve better.”









Workers at over 100 stores in Seattle, Los Angeles, Memphis, New York and more went on strike Wednesday calling on Schultz and other leaders to heed their calls for better working conditions and a voice on the job.The company’s workers are demanding basic rights like livable wages with consistent scheduling, safe and respectful workplaces, and the right to organize free from fear and intimidation.Wednesday’s day of action also served to welcome the company’s new chief executive, Laxman Narasimhan, and ask him to partner with its workers and union to build a company that lives up to its stated progressive values.At least one local store has unionized, the Gateway Plaza store at 185th and Aurora.