Organ concert at Church of the Redeemer on March 31, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Walter Knowles performs The Fourteen Stations of the Cross (1978) for organ by Alan Ridout (1934-1996) as part of a multimedia meditation. 

Photos of sculptures from Altenberger Dom, which inspired this suite, and poetry by Malcolm Guite are a part of the meditation.

This program will be presented on the Richard Bond organ at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 NE 181st St in Kenmore, Washington, on March 31, 2023 at 7:30pm. 

Admission is free, accepting donations to benefit Church of the Redeemer.

Included with the program are Max Reger‘s and Johannes Brahms‘s chorale preludes on “O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden [O sacred Head, sore wounded].”

For more information, contact Church of the Redeemer at +1 (425) 486-3777 or office@redeemer-kenmore.org



Posted by DKH at 4:33 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  