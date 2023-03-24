Organ concert at Church of the Redeemer on March 31, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Alan Ridout (1934-1996) as part of a multimedia meditation.
Photos of sculptures from Altenberger Dom, which inspired this suite, and poetry by Malcolm Guite are a part of the meditation.
This program will be presented on the Richard Bond organ at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 NE 181st St in Kenmore, Washington, on March 31, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Admission is free, accepting donations to benefit Church of the Redeemer.
Included with the program are Max Reger‘s and Johannes Brahms‘s chorale preludes on “O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden [O sacred Head, sore wounded].”
For more information, contact Church of the Redeemer at +1 (425) 486-3777 or office@redeemer-kenmore.org
Included with the program are Max Reger‘s and Johannes Brahms‘s chorale preludes on “O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden [O sacred Head, sore wounded].”
For more information, contact Church of the Redeemer at +1 (425) 486-3777 or office@redeemer-kenmore.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment