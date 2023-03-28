Flags at half-staff Tuesday, 3-28-23

Flag Lowering - 3/28/23 (Tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee)

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.





Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



