Flags at half-staff Tuesday, 3-28-23
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
