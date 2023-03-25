Middle School Night every Saturday starting in April - plus M-F afternoon drop in hours at Teen Center
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Starting in April MS Night will begin at 6:00pm and go until 10:30pm.
Upcoming middle school night special events can be seen at shorelineteens.eventbrite.com
In April keep an eye out for our Studio Ghibli theme night on Saturday the 8th and our Spring Fling Dance on the 15th.
We also will be open during SSD’s spring break!
If you can, follow us on Instagram @SHORELINETEENPROGRAMS and always be up to date with any event and schedule changes.
Middle Schoolers are also welcome M-F during our drop in hours.
Upcoming middle school night special events can be seen at shorelineteens.eventbrite.com
In April keep an eye out for our Studio Ghibli theme night on Saturday the 8th and our Spring Fling Dance on the 15th.
We also will be open during SSD’s spring break!
If you can, follow us on Instagram @SHORELINETEENPROGRAMS and always be up to date with any event and schedule changes.
Middle Schoolers are also welcome M-F during our drop in hours.
- Mondays – Fridays 2:30pm - 6:00pm
- Plus early release Wednesday opening at 1pm and Friday Late Nights 6:00pm - 9:00pm!
For more information on general teen center hours and activities DM us on Instagram or email aelliot@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment