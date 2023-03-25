Middle School Night every Saturday starting in April - plus M-F afternoon drop in hours at Teen Center

Saturday, March 25, 2023


Middle School Night every Saturday! 

Starting in April MS Night will begin at 6:00pm and go until 10:30pm.

Upcoming middle school night special events can be seen at shorelineteens.eventbrite.com

In April keep an eye out for our Studio Ghibli theme night on Saturday the 8th and our Spring Fling Dance on the 15th.

We also will be open during SSD’s spring break!

If you can, follow us on Instagram @SHORELINETEENPROGRAMS and always be up to date with any event and schedule changes.

Middle Schoolers are also welcome M-F during our drop in hours.
  • Mondays – Fridays 2:30pm - 6:00pm
  • Plus early release Wednesday opening at 1pm and Friday Late Nights 6:00pm - 9:00pm!
The Teen Center is located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

For more information on general teen center hours and activities DM us on Instagram or email aelliot@shorelinewa.gov



