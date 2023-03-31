2023 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands

Call for Bands!





Applications Due: May 1, 2023

1st Place: $1,500 - Plus, one day of recording at Robert Lang Studios ($1,000 value)

Runner Up: $1,000

People's Choice: $500

$5 application fee

Music must be original (no covers allowed)

All genres of music are accepted.

Bands must be working in Washington State

Bands must have the proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their involvement.

Competition is restricted to bands (not solo musicians)

All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the event once submitted.

By submitting an entry to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, you attest that all information provided is accurate and complete, that you have the authority to submit said entry for consideration, and that you have read, understand, and agree to all terms of entry.

You must not have won a previous ShoreLake Battle of the Bands competition.

Where: Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

When:

Semi-Final Pool #1: Thursday, August 3



Semi-Final Pool #2: Friday, August 4



Final: Saturday, August 5

The 2023 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands is coming back to Lake Forest Park!Bands will battle it out to win recording studio time at the world-famous Robert Lang Studios and cash prizes. This unique competition provides these up-and-coming musicians a platform for their music and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals.Honorarium: Each band selected to take part in the competition will receive a $300 honorarium for their participation in the event.Notifications will be sent out by June 9, 2023. Tickets for the live, open-air concerts will be available online in June.ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.