Mail stolen on Ashworth dumped at Cromwell Park
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Cromwell Park is at 180th and Meridian in Shoreline.
The visible addresses were from 167xx to 178xx Ashworth. Most of the mail was junk and circulars but there were a fair amount of bills and one small Amazon Prime mailer which had been ripped open and contents removed.
I suggest that when you find dumped mail, it's best to pick it up and take it to a post office - the retail center is in Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora.
Soggy newspaper grocery ads can be safely discarded.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment