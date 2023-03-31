Thank you for Supporting the Shoreline Schools Foundation’s Spring Event on March 23, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Thank you for Supporting the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation’s Spring Event Luncheon on March 23, 2023 at the Shoreline Center!
  • 110 guests gathered after three long years.
  • A special volunteer - Geneva Norton - was honored.
  • Dr. Rick Stevenson inspired us to help kids find their place in the universe
  • More than $82,000 was raised to support opportunities for educational success.
There is still time to help us reach our goal of $100,000.

Donate Today!

