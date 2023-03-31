Thank you for Supporting the Shoreline Schools Foundation’s Spring Event on March 23, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Thank you for Supporting the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation’s Spring Event Luncheon on March 23, 2023 at the Shoreline Center!
- 110 guests gathered after three long years.
- A special volunteer - Geneva Norton - was honored.
- Dr. Rick Stevenson inspired us to help kids find their place in the universe
- More than $82,000 was raised to support opportunities for educational success.
