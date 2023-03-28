Wild Horse building available for new tenant

Available! Photo by Jamie Holter By Jamie Holter By Jamie Holter





Some of us remember getting ice cream at the window outside the Wild Horse or celebrating the end of a Little League season with hot dogs inside or, for those old enough, playing a couple really smokey rounds of pool late into the night.



The Richmond Beach institution closed its doors for good in 2005 when King County voters passed the indoor smoking ban. In 2008,





The mural is a somewhat recent edition

Photo by Jamie Holtr

I lived nearby and it was a hive of indoor construction activity.. but.. nothing. 2010 – more nothing. 2015 - more nothing. 2020 - more nothing. Then COVID and more nothing.



A new sign went up mid-March, it’s now “Available” and since then, there’s been non-stop talk about what might be happening next.



Turns out the local owner, who has had it for a few years now, wants to see a bit more life in Richmond Beach – yay! And they want to lease the space to a tenants or tenants for….??? The owner recognizes he needs to spend some money to make the place workable and he’s open to that.



So what would you like to see here? Put your response in the comments!













A long, long, long time ago, maybe 18 years ago now, Richmond Beach had not one, but two, popular bars – the World Famous, 21+ Cabin Tavern and the kid-friendly Wild Horse Bar and Grill.