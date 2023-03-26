Search and Rescue Hero Dog at Mariner’s “Bark at the Park!



On April 3, 2023 at the Seattle Mariners' home game with the Los Angeles Angels, 13-year old K9 Keb, the 2022 American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog and star in the award winning bestseller: A Dog's Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team (Lyons Press 2022), will be honored in the Mariners' "Bark at the Park" program.





Keb will appear on the Big Screen, and be on the mound to assist with throwing the first pitch of the game!



K9 Keb has dedicated her life to search and rescue with multiple important finds in the Pacific Northwest. She has searched for the missing and the lost from the mud of the Oso Landslide Disaster to the high slopes of Mount Rainier, bringing answers to questions of the lost and missing.



Edmonds authors of a Dog’s Devotion, Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield, have been local search and rescue volunteers for over 20 years and have been recognized by state and local agencies for their service.





Suzanne is the Past President of Cascadia Search Dogs and deploys with her two dogs Keb and Kili through the Canine Forensics Foundation and Mason County Search and Rescue and.





Guy is Director of the Washington State SAR Planning Unit. Both Suzanne and Guy are members of Everett Mountain Rescue.









Join us at the game to celebrate K9 Keb’s spirit and accomplishments, to support our home team, and to support search and rescue in our community!



The authors wrote their book to bring attention to the dedication of search and rescue volunteers everywhere and inspire others to dream big and find meaningful ways to make a difference. They will be donating a portion of their proceeds to local SAR teams. A Dog's Devotion is available from Amazon and can be ordered through Third Place Books, (206) 366-3333.












