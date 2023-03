Listen! Agree.

This eagle pair recently set up housekeeping at Ronald Bog - the first eagle nest on the Bog.





There are no fish in Ronald Bog, so these raptors will be open to other prey. If you live near Ronald Bog, keep your pets inside, or very close to you.





The Bog is between I-5 and Meridian, at N 175th in Shoreline.