Please touch the Art: Tactile Vision art exhibition at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds



Graphite Gallery at Graphite Arts Center opened a “touchable” art exhibition "Tactile Vision" on March 25, 2023. Graphite Gallery at Graphite Arts Center opened a “touchable” art exhibition "Tactile Vision" on March 25, 2023.





Themes of nature and human form are explored throughout the exhibit in figurative and abstract ways.





Works in the show include three-dimensional sculptures in stone, wood and bronze, as well as low-relief pictures created using embossed paper. Tactile Vision is designed especially for those who are blind, or visually impaired. Artworks will be labeled in text and braille. Guide dogs are welcome.









Tactile Vision would not have been possible without the insight and talents of curator and local artist Jim Ballard who has been working to create touchable images and books for the visually impaired for over 10 years.





Artists featured in Tactile Vision include: Jim Ballard, Mary Ann Tokars-King, Julie Perrine, Gary Word, Mike O’Day, Richard Hestekind, David Varnau and Tracy Felix.



Graphite Gallery is open Saturdays 12-4pm; daily 4-9pm with access through Charcoal Restaurant; and on Art Walk Third Thursdays April 20 and May 18, 5-8pm. Tactile Vision closes June 10.



For more information about Tactile Vision and upcoming associated events, as well as other happenings at Graphite, follow us on social media:

Ballard provided valuable assistance to Graphite Gallery Director Tracy Felix in understanding the world of the visually impaired and planning an exhibition which would be meaningful and beautiful to both sighted and blind visitors.

Co-founder of Art Start Northwest Tracy Felix says, “Because it is entirely accessible through touch, Tactile Vision beautifully fulfills the mission of the organization by offering those in the visually impaired community with an impactful art experience often not available.”

Graphite is the home of the non-profit Art Start Northwest which was founded in 2015 to champion the creative process and to make art accessible to all.









Graphite hosts monthly movie nights and is open during Art Walk Edmonds on the third Thursday of the month. Graphite and Charcoal restaurant are both located at 202 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020 The Gallery at Graphite welcomes visitors of all ages, sighted or blind, to "please touch the art."

A true “hands on” exhibit, Tactile Vision is a unique, interactive art installation which focuses on the sense of touch to experience art.