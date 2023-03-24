American Association of University Women meets Saturday April 8, 2023 in Edmonds

Friday, March 24, 2023

Come learn more about the American Association of University Women (AAUW)! 

Our Saturday, April 8, 2023 meeting is a social hour at the lovely Edmonds Waterfront Center, 10:00am. 

Did you know AAUW is the nation’s leading voice in promoting equity and education for women and girls, and has been since 1881? 

AAUW is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States. 

The Edmonds-SnoKing branch is celebrating 50 years in 2023. Join us for the morning, meet us, and see what we are all about. A short business meeting follows the social hour.



