American Association of University Women meets Saturday April 8, 2023 in Edmonds

Come learn more about the American Association of University Women (AAUW)!





Our Saturday, April 8, 2023 meeting is a social hour at the lovely Edmonds Waterfront Center, 10:00am.





Did you know AAUW is the nation’s leading voice in promoting equity and education for women and girls, and has been since 1881?





AAUW is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States.





The Edmonds-SnoKing branch is celebrating 50 years in 2023. Join us for the morning, meet us, and see what we are all about. A short business meeting follows the social hour.











