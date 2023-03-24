American Association of University Women meets Saturday April 8, 2023 in Edmonds
Friday, March 24, 2023
Our Saturday, April 8, 2023 meeting is a social hour at the lovely Edmonds Waterfront Center, 10:00am.
Did you know AAUW is the nation’s leading voice in promoting equity and education for women and girls, and has been since 1881?
AAUW is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States.
The Edmonds-SnoKing branch is celebrating 50 years in 2023. Join us for the morning, meet us, and see what we are all about. A short business meeting follows the social hour.
0 comments:
Post a Comment