North City Cooperative Preschool 41st Annual Auction

Tuesday, March 28, 2023


For over 50 years, North City Cooperative Preschool has been nurturing toddlers and preschoolers, offering play-based classes tailored to the learning needs of young children, while their parents take an active role in their education.

Auction proceeds support our scholarship fund, as well as help provide equipment and supplies.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Doors open at 6pm. Door prizes, raffle, carnival games and more!


Bring your friends and family to enjoy delicious food from The People's Burger, beer, and wine all while supporting a great cause: our kids!



Posted by DKH at 11:14 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  