North City Cooperative Preschool 41st Annual Auction



For over 50 years, North City Cooperative Preschool has been nurturing toddlers and preschoolers, offering play-based classes tailored to the learning needs of young children, while their parents take an active role in their education.





Auction proceeds support our scholarship fund, as well as help provide equipment and supplies.





Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Doors open at 6pm. Door prizes, raffle, carnival games and more!







Bring your friends and family to enjoy delicious food from Bring your friends and family to enjoy delicious food from The People's Burger , beer, and wine all while supporting a great cause: our kids!











