Lake Forest Park startled with a hail storm on Monday afternoon

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Photo by Gordon Snyder
Lake Forest Park was startled with a dramatic hail storm mid-afternoon on Monday, the First Day of Spring.

WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse explains:

It’s that time of year when the sun is strong enough to heat up the surface significantly, while the atmosphere is still very cold. 
This generates moderate convection strong enough to support heavy showers with hail, and sometimes lightning. 
This typically happens after a storm front moves through the area, such as what happened Monday mid-morning.

The photo is from the last time this happened, on March 3rd of this year.



