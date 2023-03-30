On the Menu at Le Petit Paquet: Change!

Le Petit Paquet photo by Wayne Pridemore By Jamie Holter By Jamie Holter





On the menu for year two? Change! And it’s all good.



Zephyr Paquette is the owner, a little dynamo package herself, just as her restaurant’s name implies.





In the last year, she’s stayed true to the excellent pizza we have come to expect and added a bit more: fresh ingredients from local farmers.





She dries her own herbs and continues to focus relentlessly on quality and tasty food.





Date night. Photo by Jamie Holter But here’s what’s new. Wednesday is Date Night! Wednesday is Date Night!





$50 and tip includes a pizza + salad + a bottle of wine. What??? That’s amazing.





It’s not just any bottle of wine. Zephyr prides herself on carefully chosen wine, chosen with her best customers’ tastes in mind.





You can buy a bottle to take home with you from the retail wall, too.





The Friday night dinner menu goes beyond pizza to include Duck Confit or Halibut or Scallops, whatever is fresh at the moment. The Friday night dinner menu goes beyond pizza to include Duck Confit or Halibut or Scallops, whatever is fresh at the moment.





Her summer burrata has roasted peaches, pickled cherries and white balsamic reduction. Yum. Oh, and lemon bars. Yes, the lemon bars.



She’s wrapping up work on the outside patio. Dogs are not only welcome, but enthusiastically so. (Her pup, Ziggy, herded me around the restaurant for a while then sat down, allowing me to scratch his shoulder for 10 minutes. Sorry, I was distracted by this adorable dog.)





Zephyr sees movie nights and outdoor dining

Photo by Jamie Holter But wait, there’s more!





Zephyr is going to use the huge open space behind the restaurant to expand the eating area and show big screen movies over the summer.





Buy dinner (or her new “lunch box” concept), bring a blanket, and watch a movie.





That’s her plan and she hopes it is yours as well.





New tables for the back yard

Photo by Jamie Holter The day I visited, she was sanding and priming two gorgeous pieces of wood that will soon become tables. She plans a bar out back too. The day I visited, she was sanding and priming two gorgeous pieces of wood that will soon become tables. She plans a bar out back too.





Photo by Jamie Holter But it’s the staff who she is proudest of right now. But it’s the staff who she is proudest of right now.





Every kitchen employee is 19 and under so she considers the workplace a teaching kitchen.





She knows the backstory of each student which was impressive.



So if you haven’t been to Le Petit Paquet in a while, consider a visit before summer.





Bring a date on Wednesday or your best dog anytime and definitely make a plan for a family or friends movie night with the big blow up screen between May and October.







It’s been just over a year since Le Petit Paquet opened in the old Streetzeria Pizza location in Richmond Beach on Richmond Beach Road at 20th Ave NW.