Scholarship opportunity for women undergraduates
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Eligible applicants must have graduated from a King County high school and have already earned 90 college credits or been accepted into a B.A.S. degree program at a selected college. Application deadline is April 15.
Visit https://aauw-seattle.org for more information about the scholarships and AAUW.
AAUW is a national program whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Branch members engage in local and federal advocacy for social, racial and economic justice.
