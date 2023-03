Scholarship opportunity for women undergraduates

The Seattle branch of the American Association of University Women offers scholarships of $3,000 - $15,000 for undergraduate students identifying as women or born female and identifying as nonbinary, and who are enrolled in a Washington public college.





Eligible applicants must have graduated from a King County high school and have already earned 90 college credits or been accepted into a B.A.S. degree program at a selected college. Application deadline is April 15.









AAUW is a national program whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Branch members engage in local and federal advocacy for social, racial and economic justice.





Visit https://aauw-seattle.org for more information about the scholarships and AAUW.