2023 Theatre Scholarships

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theatre, is proud to announce it will be offering one $500 Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship and one $500 Theatre Arts Scholarship.





The 2023 Theatre Arts Scholarship was generously funded by an anonymous donor to honor and acknowledge the over 20 years of service of EDP’s longtime member, Joanne Branch.





All theatre majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship.









Deadline for 2023 Scholarship Applications: April 30, 2023



Submit via email to:



Student eligibility rules:

Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college

Have a permanent residence (usually where their parents live) in Snohomish or King CountiesHave demonstrated interest and consistent participation in the theatrical/technical arts and intend to pursue further education in theatre arts (performing or technical) in a college, university or technical school

There is no limit on the number of years the student can apply during their college attendance

