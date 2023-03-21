2023 Theatre Scholarships
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The 2023 Theatre Arts Scholarship was generously funded by an anonymous donor to honor and acknowledge the over 20 years of service of EDP’s longtime member, Joanne Branch.
All theatre majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship.
Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college, university, or technical school in the United States.
Deadline for 2023 Scholarship Applications: April 30, 2023
Submit via email to: Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org
Student eligibility rules:
Applicants are required to submit the following documentation for consideration:
- Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college
- Have a permanent residence (usually where their parents live) in Snohomish or King CountiesHave demonstrated interest and consistent participation in the theatrical/technical arts and intend to pursue further education in theatre arts (performing or technical) in a college, university or technical school
- There is no limit on the number of years the student can apply during their college attendance
- Applicant name, current address, phone number, and e-mail address (If a minor, then parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required)
- Name of your current school, and name of counselor/advisor
- Intended college/university/technical school for fall 2023
- A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received
- A list of shows and role/title in which you have participated
- A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theatre mentor
- An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theatre arts and what you plan to study
- Transcripts of grades, including the 1st semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college
Recipients will be selected through an evaluation of the above information as to content, presentation, and completeness. Incomplete submissions will not be considered for awards. It is recommended to submit all required documents at the same time as your application. If your school or mentor would like to submit documents directly to EDP, that is acceptable as long as we receive them by the application deadline. We will not be able to follow-up with individuals regarding missing pieces of their application packets.
The Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. The Theatre Arts Scholarship is a long-standing EDP tradition since 1988.
About Edmonds Driftwood Players: Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
