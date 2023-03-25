Kellogg Middle School to perform "Matilda Jr., the Musical" April 13-14-15, 2023

You are invited to Kellogg Middle School's performance of "Matilda Jr., the Musical"

Show dates:

April 13 at 7:00pm, April 14 at 7:00pm, and April 15 at 3:00pm.





Shorecrest Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155





Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5764652

Don’t delay in getting your tickets--they are expected to sell out.

$5 Students and Children

$10 Adults in Advance

$15 at the Door



About the musical:

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.









