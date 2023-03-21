Local residents named to Dean's List at Dickinson College
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
All students earning a position on the dean's list - a recognition of academic excellence - must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR, HIGH SCHOOL, PARENTS
Shoreline, WA
- Lily Hogan, a sophomore philosophy major. Hogan is a graduate of Shorewood High School and is the daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash.
- Michael Wymer, a sophomore history major. Wymer is a graduate of Shorewood High School and is the son of Bill and Annie Wymer of Shoreline, Wash.
