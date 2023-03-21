Local residents named to Dean's List at Dickinson College

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

CARLISLE, Pa. (March 21, 2023) - Dickinson College has announced the following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. 

All students earning a position on the dean's list - a recognition of academic excellence - must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR, HIGH SCHOOL, PARENTS

Shoreline, WA
  • Lily Hogan, a sophomore philosophy major. Hogan is a graduate of Shorewood High School and is the daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash.
  • Michael Wymer, a sophomore history major. Wymer is a graduate of Shorewood High School and is the son of Bill and Annie Wymer of Shoreline, Wash.
Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, liberal-arts college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the community and the globe. 


Posted by DKH at 11:19 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  