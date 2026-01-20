Severe Weather protocols will extend through the morning of January 23, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026


King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has announced that Severe Weather protocols will extend through the morning of January 23, 2026

With temperature forecast lows dipping at or below 35 degrees for the rest of the week, KCRHA will extend the current Tier 2 severe cold sheltering through at least the morning of Friday, January 23, in alignment with our Severe Weather Policy.

  • Tier 2: We open KCRHA-funded temporary emergency shelters (also known as severe weather shelters), contracted to engage at Tier 2; seek expansions to existing emergency shelter programs including 24/7 shelters and night-by-night shelters
  • Tier 2: We support food distribution to temporary shelter sites
  • Tier 2: Update communications materials including but not limited to KCRHA’s Severe Weather webpage, and flyers, to include up-to-date information

