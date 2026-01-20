Protests continue despite presence of ICE agents in the vicinity

Protest sign at 205th & Aurora on Sunday

Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Weekly protests continued on a bright sunny Sunday at the intersection of 205th and Aurora on January 18, 2026. The weather was a welcome change from the cold and rain of the week before when 1,000 people protested the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis at the hands of an ICE agent.





Photos by Pam Cross

Over 100 protesters waved signs mostly protesting ICE and specifically the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota. Many also protested the threats to invade Greenland. Signs were more serious in nature - no longer with the humor of many earlier signs.





With ICE now in Shoreline at the same area, protesters and passing vehicles seemed to be getting angrier. Whistles were distributed. There was no pause in honking cars, with people waving and giving thumbs up and peace signs.





Protests will continue on Sundays from 1 - 2pm at this location.







