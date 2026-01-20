Adult Irish Dance comes to Edmonds and Lynnwood

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Looking for a Fun Workout? 

This no-experience-needed intro to Irish dance class combines high-energy footwork, real Irish social dances, and community vibes—no gym required.

Making new year’s resolutions to get moving and more active or exploring dance and the arts? 

A new 6-Week Intro to Irish Dance for Adults series is the perfect mix of dance and fitness for adults. 

Come experience the joy, energy and community of Irish dance – all while working up a sweat.

This intro series is designed for adults who want a workout that feels more like fun than the gym and has a key social aspect which has been a traditional element of Irish dancing for generations. 

Dancers will learn the Irish dancing fundamentals of the high-energy footwork, strength-building movement and authentication social dances, which are still enjoyed across Ireland today.

Classes blend traditional Irish tunes with non-traditional Irish artists including The Cranberries, Kingfishr, Kneecap, Amble and more, creating an engaging and accessible experience for both music lovers and first-time dancers. 

The Adult Intro to Irish Dance Series is open to adults of all backgrounds and abilities and focuses on enjoyment, connection, and movement rather than competition.

Class details:
Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.

Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing in Edmonds & Mountlake Terrace, WA and Missoula, MT for all dancers ages 18 months+. Winter registration is now open. See our website, www.chirishdance.com for more details.


