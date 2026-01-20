Adult Irish Dance comes to Edmonds and Lynnwood









Classes blend traditional Irish tunes with non-traditional Irish artists including Kingfishr, Kneecap, The Cranberries and more, creating an engaging and accessible experience for both music lovers and first-time dancers. Dancers will learn the Irish dancing fundamentals of the high-energy footwork, strength-building movement and authentic social dances, which are still enjoyed across Ireland today.





Come experience the joy, energy and community of Irish dance – all while working up a sweat.This intro series is designed for adults who want a workout that feels more like fun than the gym and has a key social aspect which has been a traditional element of Irish dancing for generations.