Edwin Pratt Memorial Park online Open House survey closes January 25, 2026
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Online Open House closes January 25, 2026
The City of Shoreline is building a new small park in the Meridian Park neighborhood! This park will connect people with nature and honor the legacy of Edwin Pratt. This could include space for habitat, walking trails, and small areas to rest and gather.
This 0.70-acre property is located at 1341 N 185th Street. The City received a King County Conservation Futures Tax (CFT) grant for 100% of the appraised value to purchase this property.
The park is named in honor of civil rights leader and Shoreline resident Edwin Pratt. Naming the park after Edwin Pratt honors his legacy and the impact he has had on our community. It will also serve as a place for reflection. As part of the requirements for using the Conservation Futures Tax grant, the City can only develop 15% of the park with hard surfaces, so the remaining portion will be a natural refuge.
We want to hear from you about what you'd like to see in this new park. Please take a short survey to share your thoughts with us. Our design team will develop your ideas into design concepts that we'll bring back for more feedback.
