A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Edwin Pratt January 29, 2026 at Shoreline College

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Join us for the Edwin Pratt Day of Remembrance, a special event dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt, an influential civil rights leader and community advocate. 

Mr. Pratt, a resident of Shoreline, WA, dedicated his life to fighting for equal rights, especially in housing and education. His work remains an inspiration, and his legacy continues to shape our commitment to building an inclusive and fair society. 

At the event, we will reflect on his achievements, share stories of his impact, and renew our commitment to the values he championed.

Location: Shoreline College PUB, Building 9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Thursday, January 29, 2026 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

There is no charge to attend this event. We will be serving light refreshments.


