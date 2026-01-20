A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Edwin Pratt January 29, 2026 at Shoreline College

Join us for the Edwin Pratt Day of Remembrance, a special event dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt, an influential civil rights leader and community advocate.





Mr. Pratt, a resident of Shoreline, WA, dedicated his life to fighting for equal rights, especially in housing and education. His work remains an inspiration, and his legacy continues to shape our commitment to building an inclusive and fair society.









Location: Shoreline College



Thursday, January 29, 2026 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm



There is no charge to attend this event. We will be serving light refreshments.



