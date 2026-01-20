Grand Opening for Bella's Voice thrift shop January 31, 2026

Bella's Voice is a nonprofit dedicated to keeping pets with their families and strengthening the local animal welfare network. Through our donation-based thrift stores and outreach programs, we provide essential support to pet owners and animal organizations to ensure animals remain in loving homes and receive the care they deserve.

Bella's Voice opens in Shoreline









Our first store/donation center location moved to



Event Details:

18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Saturday January 31, 2026

Festivities from 10.00am – 2.00pm

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Spin-The-Wheel Prizes

Raffle Baskets

Bow-Bow Ties Handmade Pet Accessories

The Burrow (Lake Forest Park) Coffee & Pastries

We will donate 50% of each store purchase to Seattle Area Feline Rescue! Please note that we will have altered store/donation hours during the event day:

Store Hours: 10.00 AM* – 7.00 PM

Donation Hours: 10.00 AM* – 5.00 PM



Animals are welcome in our stores. We can't wait to see you all there!







Our Thrift Stores are 100% donation-based, and all sales go directly to caring for animals. We offer a Weekly Discount Cycle with items at 25%, 50%, and 75% off, and each Sunday, the 75% off tags drop to 99¢. On Tuesdays, seniors 55+ get a discount of 20% off their entire purchase. We also offer military discounts with an I.D.Our stores team up each month with an animal nonprofit in WA state to support their mission. We host them in-store for a special event to help the community get to know these organizations—and sometimes even their adorable animals!