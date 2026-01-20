Grand Opening for Bella's Voice thrift shop January 31, 2026
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Bella's Voice is a nonprofit dedicated to keeping pets with their families and strengthening the local animal welfare network. Through our donation-based thrift stores and outreach programs, we provide essential support to pet owners and animal organizations to ensure animals remain in loving homes and receive the care they deserve.
We operate a Pet Resource Center, which connects individuals and families with the animal services they need—no I.D. Our Pet Food Bank packages pet food for families, and delivers pet food to local food banks. We support over 100 local families weekly. Our Vet Bill Program offers emergency grants to cover or offset the costs of surgery and vet bills for those whose pets are in urgent or sudden need of serious medical help.
|Bella's Voice opens in Shoreline
Our Thrift Stores are 100% donation-based, and all sales go directly to caring for animals. We offer a Weekly Discount Cycle with items at 25%, 50%, and 75% off, and each Sunday, the 75% off tags drop to 99¢. On Tuesdays, seniors 55+ get a discount of 20% off their entire purchase. We also offer military discounts with an I.D.
Our stores team up each month with an animal nonprofit in WA state to support their mission. We host them in-store for a special event to help the community get to know these organizations—and sometimes even their adorable animals!
On the event day, we donate 50% of our sales directly to them, plus all checkout round-ups for the entire month. These Charity of the Month grants help many local animal rescues, shelters, foster groups, sanctuaries, and more continue their animal welfare work.
Our first store/donation center location moved to 17633 Hwy 99, Lynnwood, WA 98037 in the summer of 2024. We have been in Lynnwood with a physical location since 2019, and the nonprofit was founded in 2014.
Event Details:
18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Saturday January 31, 2026
Festivities from 10.00am – 2.00pm
Store Hours: 10.00 AM* – 7.00 PM
Donation Hours: 10.00 AM* – 5.00 PM
Our first store/donation center location moved to 17633 Hwy 99, Lynnwood, WA 98037 in the summer of 2024. We have been in Lynnwood with a physical location since 2019, and the nonprofit was founded in 2014.
Event Details:
18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Saturday January 31, 2026
Festivities from 10.00am – 2.00pm
- Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
- Spin-The-Wheel Prizes
- Raffle Baskets
- Bow-Bow Ties Handmade Pet Accessories
- The Burrow (Lake Forest Park) Coffee & Pastries
- We will donate 50% of each store purchase to Seattle Area Feline Rescue!
Store Hours: 10.00 AM* – 7.00 PM
Donation Hours: 10.00 AM* – 5.00 PM
Animals are welcome in our stores. We can't wait to see you all there!
0 comments:
Post a Comment