Shorewood Boys wrestling defeats Shorecrest to keep the Spartan Cup





Freshman Ben Norton took a forfeit, then won an exhibition match against Scot Skyler Miller. Emi Olivera-Matias returned to Shorewood’s lineup and got a quick pin over Ethan Johnson.





The next match was a serious battle between SW freshman Easten Edens and Shorecrest’s Gideon Ryder. Ryder was able to pull off a 3 point decision to finally put Shorecrest on the board.





In the next 3 matches, Shorewood again worked all 3 periods to land decisions: Yaphet Habtom over Zadrin Morga-Baisac, Matbeal Dinka over Laith Salem, and Max Eaglehead over Jayden Gay.





Shorecrest prevailed at 144 and 150, with wins by Neta Navot and Avi Wylen.



Shorewood junior Max Uckun pinned Scot Jakob Grimm in the second period to end the 157 pound match, and sophomore Kai Graham won in a major decision over Shorecrest’s Milo Hamilton.





To put their final points on the board, Shorecrest’s Cameron Arseneaux got a major decision at 175 pounds over Stormray junior Mohan Liu. Toshi Taura accepted the forfeit for Shorewood at 190 pounds.









Head Coach Derek Norton said, “Shorecrest has a good team this year. We were sure it was going to be a close match. I was really proud of our team as they kept grinding match after match and coming away with major decisions. It feels good to have the Spartan Cup staying at Shorewood again this year.”

The Stormrays have three matches left in their season. Friday January 23 @ Mountlake Terrace High School, Tuesday January 27th and Thursday January 29th both at home. All Varsity meets begin at 7pm.



Shorewood v. Shorecrest 47-17



Box Score

285 Babou Cham (SW) major decision over Juan Sanders (SC) 15-5

106 Derek (Ben) Norton (SW) forfeit

113 Emi Olivera-Matias (SW) pinned Ethan Johnson (SC) 1:42

120 Gideon Rider (SC) decision over Easten Edens (SW) 9-5

126 Yaphet Habtom (SW) decision over Zadrin Morga-Baisac (SC) 7-3

132 Matbeal Dinka (SW) decision over Laith Salem (SC) 10-6

138 Maximus Eaglehead (SW) over Jayden Gay (SC) 9-7

144 Neta Navot (SC) major decision over Eljah Jepsen (SW) 10-0

150 Avi Wylen (SC) pinned Matthew Call (SW) 0:42

157 Maximus Uckun (SW) pinned Jakob Grimm (SC) 3:41

165 Kai Graham (SW) major decision over Milo Hamilton (SC) 13-2

175 Cameron Arseneaux (SC) major decision over Mohan Liu (SW) 10-1

190 Toshi Taura (SW) forfeit

215 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pinned Carter Lamb 0:16

Sophomore Lukas Probizanski bumped up to 215 to get a quick pin over Shorecrest’s Carter Lamb putting the final score at Shorewood 47, Shorecrest 17.The Stormrays have three matches left in their season. Friday January 23 @ Mountlake Terrace High School, Tuesday January 27th and Thursday January 29th both at home. All Varsity meets begin at 7pm.Box Score

Shorewood won 8 of the 12 matches wrestled, then also benefited from 2 empty spots in the Scot lineup. Nearly all of the matches went the full 3 periods, making for an exciting night of wrestling.The match started at 285 lbs. Senior Babou Cham bumped up from 215 lb to the 285 lb weight class to take on freshman heavyweight Juan Sanders, gradually increasing his lead to ten points for a major decision.