Getting ready for the FIFA World Cup: in-person Small Business Readiness Session

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Join the City of Shoreline, the Shoreline Chamber, and The Data Guys™ for an in-person Small Business Readiness Session: From Data to Dollars, focused on helping local businesses prepare for the economic activity coming with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This session will break down what FIFA-related events actually mean for small businesses on the ground: expected customer surges, changes in foot traffic and operating hours, staffing and inventory pressures, and where real revenue opportunities (and risks) are likely to show up by corridor and business type.

Businesses will learn:
  • What demand spikes to expect before, during, and after major FIFA events
  • How to prepare staffing, hours, inventory, and pricing with real data, not guesswork
  • How cities and organizers measure economic impact, and how small businesses can position themselves to capture it
  • What tools, resources, and supports will be available to help businesses plan ahead and stay competitive

This session is especially valuable for restaurants, retail, hospitality, service providers, and corridor-based businesses that want to be proactive, not reactive, heading into 2026.

Time & Location

January 29, 2026, 1:00 PM – 3:00pm
Shoreline City Hall - Council Chambers, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

The FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Seattle will take place from June 15 to July 6, 2026. Seattle will host a total of six matches during this tournament.

This training is provided to you at no cost by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, the City of Shoreline and The Data Guys™.

Please register here for this free event. Space is limited, and your registration helps us plan


