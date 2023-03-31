Twenty Einstein Middle School students make the finals at Technology Student Association state conference

Einstein TSA Team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Twenty Einstein Middle School Technology Students Association (TSA) members attended the four-day state conference and competed. Twenty Einstein Middle School Technology Students Association (TSA) members attended the four-day state conference and competed.

All of the Einstein students made it to the finalist level or higher, and Einstein placed first, second, or third in 14 individual and team events!



CAD Foundations

2nd Place: Maya Mirabueno





Career Prep

Semifinalist: Velvet Wu





Children's Stories

2nd Place: Willem Brus, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy, Julia Schielke

Semifinalists: Christina Clark, Czarina Clark, Daphne Laclergue





Coding

1st Place: Ellery Ang-Lee, Ezra Miller

Semifinalists: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola





Cybersecurity

2nd Place: Ellery Ang-Lee





Data Science Analytics

Finalists: Ellery Ang-Lee, Ezra Miller





Digital Photography

1st Place: Daphne Laclergue

2nd Place: Yeva Gomilko

Semifinalist: Jay Olyander





Essays on Technology

1st Place: Czarina Clark

3rd Place: Maya Mirabueno 3RD PLACE

Finalist: Daphne Laclergue





Fashion Design

2nd Place: Willem Brus, Reese Daison, Coren Murphy, Julia Schielke





Forensics

Finalists: Maya Mirabueno, Velvet Wu





Mass Production

Finalists: Christina Clark, Czarina Clark

Finalists: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola, Eloise Reinhardt, Anthony Ung





Microcontroller Design

Finalists: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola





Off the Grid

Finalist: Mac Featherstone





On-Demand Video

1st Place: Willem Brus, Christina Clark, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy, Julia Schielke

Finalists: Yeva Gomilko, Eli Graves, Jay Olander, Anthony Ung, Velvet Wu





STEM Animation

Finalists: Aaden Claar, Mac Featherstone





Tech Bowl

1st Place: Eli Graves, Jay Olander, Anthony Ung





Technical Design

Finalists: Willlem Brus, Reese Davison





Video Game Design

Semifinalists: Willem Brus, Reese Davison, Mac Featherstone, Jula Schielke





Website Design

1st Place: Coren Murphy, Eloise Reinhardt, Velvet Wu

2nd Place: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola

3rd Place: Christina Clark, Czarina Clark, Daphne Laclergue







More than 1600 students from 120 middle and high schools competed in events such as Coding, Website Design, Robotics, Cybersecurity, Essays on Technology, Fashion Design, Tech Bowl, and more.