Twenty Einstein Middle School students make the finals at Technology Student Association state conference
Friday, March 31, 2023
|Einstein TSA Team
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Twenty Einstein Middle School Technology Students Association (TSA) members attended the four-day state conference and competed.
More than 1600 students from 120 middle and high schools competed in events such as Coding, Website Design, Robotics, Cybersecurity, Essays on Technology, Fashion Design, Tech Bowl, and more.
All of the Einstein students made it to the finalist level or higher, and Einstein placed first, second, or third in 14 individual and team events!
CAD Foundations
2nd Place: Maya Mirabueno
Career Prep
Semifinalist: Velvet Wu
Children's Stories
2nd Place: Willem Brus, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy, Julia Schielke
Semifinalists: Christina Clark, Czarina Clark, Daphne Laclergue
Coding
1st Place: Ellery Ang-Lee, Ezra Miller
Semifinalists: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola
Cybersecurity
2nd Place: Ellery Ang-Lee
Data Science Analytics
Finalists: Ellery Ang-Lee, Ezra Miller
Digital Photography
1st Place: Daphne Laclergue
2nd Place: Yeva Gomilko
Semifinalist: Jay Olyander
Essays on Technology
1st Place: Czarina Clark
3rd Place: Maya Mirabueno 3RD PLACE
Finalist: Daphne Laclergue
Fashion Design
2nd Place: Willem Brus, Reese Daison, Coren Murphy, Julia Schielke
Forensics
Finalists: Maya Mirabueno, Velvet Wu
Mass Production
Finalists: Christina Clark, Czarina Clark
Finalists: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola, Eloise Reinhardt, Anthony Ung
Microcontroller Design
Finalists: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola
Off the Grid
Finalist: Mac Featherstone
On-Demand Video
1st Place: Willem Brus, Christina Clark, Reese Davison, Coren Murphy, Julia Schielke
Finalists: Yeva Gomilko, Eli Graves, Jay Olander, Anthony Ung, Velvet Wu
STEM Animation
Finalists: Aaden Claar, Mac Featherstone
Tech Bowl
1st Place: Eli Graves, Jay Olander, Anthony Ung
Technical Design
Finalists: Willlem Brus, Reese Davison
Video Game Design
Semifinalists: Willem Brus, Reese Davison, Mac Featherstone, Jula Schielke
Website Design
1st Place: Coren Murphy, Eloise Reinhardt, Velvet Wu
2nd Place: Jason Logan, Michael Owoola
3rd Place: Christina Clark, Czarina Clark, Daphne Laclergue
